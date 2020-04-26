Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Masari made this known while briefing newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

“We sent samples of 287 suspected persons to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) for screening.

“From the sample, nine tested positive for COVID-19. Four of the confirmed cases from Daura, four from Katsina and one from in Dutsinma local government areas of the state.

“The nine persons had direct contact with the index cases in Daura, Katsina and Dutsinma.

“We still have 16 samples in the laboratory waiting for transportation to the National laboratory of the NCDC, Abuja for screening.

“Another 20 samples will be taken again for screening because they were first taken to the Kano centre which was shutdown for the time being,” he said.

The governor said that the state now has 30 cases with one death.

He disclosed that the patients were on admission at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.

“We are now waiting for the second screening for seven others to be conducted in the next two days before they are discharged,” he said.

He urged the people to continue to abide by the advice given by health experts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People should keep social distancing, frequent washing of their hands with soap and running water, using sanitisers, covering their nose and mouth with mask, among others.

“I have also mobilised and directed the law enforcement agencies to enforce the lockdown to stop the spread of the virus in the state,” he said.(NAN)