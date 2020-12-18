From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on Friday morning formally received 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara who were abducted by bandits a week ago, on December 11,2020.

The Brigade Commander, 17 Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Katsina, Brigadier-Gen. W. B. Idris, who handed over the students to Masari at a ceremony at the Government House, said that the successful rescue of the students was a result of combined efforts of the security forces.

He said that the boys were rescued on Thursday at a location in the neighbouring Zamfara State where their captors herded them after the attack in Kankara.