The wife of Katsina State Governor, Dr Hadiza Masari, has expressed determination to partner with youths to curb drug abuse.

Masari stated this while receiving 120 youth education advocates, who paid courtesy visit on her on Monday in Katsina.

The advocates were trained by UNICEF to mobilise parents to send their children to school.

“As the Governor’s wife, I am ever ready to support you to preach the gospel of truth to your mates, to stop drug hawking and consumption.

“Some youths, both male and female including house wives have been indulging in drug abuse in the state,’’ she said.

She urged the youth to preach to their friends and sisters to shun the bad habit of drug use.

Earlier, the leader of Youth Education Advocates on Girl-Child, Alhaji Abubakar Mashi, said that the forum was established by UNICEF, to promote Girl-Child enrolment in schools in Katsina.

Mashi said that they were ready to partner with the governor’s wife to fight drug abuse in the state.

He said that most of people involved in drug abuse were their mates, hence it was easy for them to convince them to desist from the bad habit.

(NAN)