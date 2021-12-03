Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has restated his administration’s commitment to the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday by the Director Press in the Office of the Governor’s wife, Zainab Shua’ibu.

Matawalle spoke while receiving the State Steering Committee on GBV chaired by Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, his wife, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The governor applauded the work of the committee for ensuring that violence was not unleashed on women and children in the state.

“I am satisfied with the effort of my able wife who is always there for me, especially in uplifting the lives of vulnerable groups in the state.

“I am aware of your strategies and activities to eradicate GBV in the state. Your effort is indeed laudable and appreciative.

“This visit is timely and a welcome development. I consider every member of this committee as a great partner for the success of my administration.

“I appreciate your kind contributions in complementing my administration’s policy to move our dear state forward,” Matawalle said.

The governor also said the government would soon come up with new laws against GBV in the state.

“We are working with the House of Assembly to enact various laws against GBV,” he added.

Earlier, Hajiya Matawalle said she led the committee to the Governor’s Office to appreciate his contributions to the eradication of violence against women in the state.

“We came to you as a father of the state on a courtesy visit and also to seek your fatherly blessings and advice towards promoting our activities, to ensure a GBV-free society.

“Your Excellency, with your kind support and contributions, various achievements have so far been recorded by our committee in fighting violence against women and children in the state.

“We are here to inform you of the 16 days of activism against GBV in the state and our 2021 annual programmes and activities against GBV,” Hajiya Matawalle said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s wife had earlier flagged off the 16 days activism against GBV in the state.

The international event for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children is aimed at focusing on massive awareness campaign against violence against women and children. (NAN)

