Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has requested the Fertilisers Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) to enlist the state’s-owned fertiliser company into the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative.

A statement signed by Alhaji Yusuf Idris, Director-General of Press Affairs to the governor, in Gusau on Saturday, quoted Matawalle as saying that the request had been presented by the governor to the President of the association, Mr Thomas Etuh, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Matawalle said the move had become imperative as his administration had reactivated the blending plant which had been abandoned for over a decade.

He said enlisting the blending company into the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative would enable it to benefit from the Federal Government’s financial support, create employment, generate revenue and contribute to national economic growth and food security.

“If such opportunity is given to the company, a lot of job opportunities will be created and the fertilisers produced therein will compete with others in the nation’s markets.

“Farmers in the state and those from other parts of the country will enjoy discount for their patronage, it will boost food production and ensure food security,’’ he said

The governor commended the association’s efforts at improving productivity and environmental sustainability of agriculture in the country through enhancing the productivity of fertiliser blending companies.

He said the efforts had continued to boost agriculture and President Buhari’s agenda on the diversification of the nation’s economy.

He said the company had resumed production and that farmers in the state as well as those from neighbouring states were buying its products for this year’s farming season.

Responding, the President of FEPSAN, Mr Thomas Etuh, assured the governor of the association’s readiness to collaborate with Zamfara government in giving the blending plant an international recognition and the right to produce and sell anywhere in the country and beyond.

He also said the association would provide all the needed assistance through the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative as requested. (NAN)