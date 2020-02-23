Gov. Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State has appointed Hajiya Yelwa Balewa as the Executive Secretary of the State Agency For Mass Education.

Mr Muktar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Media, to the state governor said this in a statement on Sunday in Bauchi.

According to Gidado, the appointment which was with immediate effect, was based on merit and in recognition of Balewa’s ability to reposition the agency.

Balewa, was a Retired Permanent Secretary before the appointment.

“Gov. Bala Mohammad has approved the appointment of Hajiya Yelwa Balewa as the Executive Secretary, Bauchi State Agency For Mass Education (BASAME).

“She hails from Bauchi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state and her appointment is based on merit and in recognition of the confidence in her ability to reposition and steer the agency to realise its full potentials amidst current challenges,” he said. (NAN)