From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on citizens to join hands with security agencies by being proactive to ensure that banditry did not thrive in the state.

Mohammed, who was in company with the State Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, and top Governement officials, gave the advice at Sabon Gida Jada in Alkaleri Local Government Area on Saturday, when he paid a sympathy visit to the community, following a deadly attack by bandits.

He expressed concern that if left unchecked, the relative peace being enjoyed in the state would collapse as bandits appeared to be emboldened in their onslaught on several parts of the country.

Recall that no fewer than four people were killed and several others sustained various degrees of injury when the bandits attacked communities in Alkaleri.

Few days after the incident in Alkaleri, bandits kidnapped a village head and his son in a commmunity in Toro local government.

The governor admitted that these recent attacks by bandits in the hitherto pracef state were becoming rampant and charged citizens to be on the alert.

He said the security agencies cannot defeat bandits alone without the support of the locals.

He therefore called on residents to join hands with security agencies in the against criminals by being on the lookout and give information on any suspicious activities or movements of strange invidiuals in the area.

Governor Mohammed promised to strengthen relations between communities and the security agencies, particularly the police, in order to further maintain the hitherto place enjoyed in the state.

While sympathising the residents of Sabon Gari Jada, the governor described Maryam Mohammed who was killed while preventing the bandits from killing her son as a heroine.

He said her death was not in vain saying the administration would immortalise her as her heroic act was an example for others, especially women.

Governor Mohammed charged the police to promptly respond to distress call and information made by residents to forestall future reoccurrence.

Earlier the Chairman of Alkaleri Local Government Area, Yusuf Garba, disclosed that the bandits infiltrated communities in the area through border neighbouring communities in Plateau and Taraba States.

Garba thanked the Governor for the visit and urged residents of Alkaleri to continue to be proactive saying security is not in the hands of security agencies alone as individuals have roles to play in safeguarding the community.

He thanked the Governor for the visit, saying it is a demonstration of his love for his people and concern for security.

The CP while speaking appealed to residents to always provide the police with information that would help in addressing crimes and other criminal activities.