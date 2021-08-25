From Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji. Abubakar Usman as the Chairman, Bauchi State Civil Service Commission.

According to press release signed by his Adviser, Mukhtar Gidado, made available to Daily Sun, on Wednesday, Usman’s appointment takes immediate effect.

Muktar disclosed that Usman’s appointment was sequel to his confirmation by the Bauchi State House of Assembly pursuant to section 192(2) and 198 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)

‘Alh. Abubakar Usman hails from Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State,’ the statement disclosed.

‘A one-time Permanent Secretary Establishment Department Office of the State Head of Civil Service and retired as Clerk of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, the appointment takes immediate effect,’ it concluded