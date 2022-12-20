From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Director-General of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Gubernatorial Campaign Council for Bauchi State, Faroouk Mustapha, has assured residents of better things in the second term of Governor Bala Mohammed.

Mustapha gave the assurance on Monday evening when members of the Luluna group from Dass Local Government Area of the state paid him a courtesy at the Campaign Council Secretariat in Bauchi.

He urged decampees under the umbrella of Luluna group to work towards ensuring that the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state did not get even one single vote in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The Director-General who expressed optimism that APC would become history after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s , urged Nigerians to support PDP by voting APC out of power in next year’s elections.

He called on members of the Luluna group to consider Governor Bala Mohammed as their son by canvassing votes for the Governor to succeed in his reelection bid against candidates of other parties.

“APC has failed and therefore PDP is the best option. His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed is your son and you have seen how he succeeded in the delivery of devidends of democracy to people of Bauchi State,” he said.

“President Buhari is leaving power in 2023, so we can say that the party is going too. I am challenging you to work against voting for APC in your area.”

Mustapha assured that the campaign council would support the group to embark on intensive awareness on the importance of voting PDP again into power in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The decampees expressed confidence in the ability of the Campaign Director-General to lead PDP to victory at the polls and promised 100 percent votes to PDP from Dass Local Government Area.

The Director-General who also interacted with other stakeholders of Bauchi State including Students, appreciated them for their foresight to support the campaign council to succeed,

The Students declared their support to the reelection bid of Governor Mohammed for massive victory.