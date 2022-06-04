From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has clinched the gubernatorial ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to contest re-election in 2023.

The development has excited his supporters who thought all hopes we’re lost after he lost to former Vice President Abubakar Atiku in his bid to secure the presidential ticket.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Returning Officer Murtala Damagum declared Mohammed winner after scoring 646 votes out of the total number been of 650 registered votes of delegates while four votes were invalid.

Mohammed contested unopposed as delegates from the 20 local government areas gave him total support at the primaries which held at Zaranda Hotel on Saturday.

Vacancy was created for the governor to contest again when the gubernatorial candidate of the party Barrister Mohammed Ibrahim Kashim dramatically withdrew from the race citing personal reasons.

Kashim, who had resigned to contest has been re-appointed by Governor Mohammed as SSG.

The party had opted for primaries instead of direct substitution. The exercise was attended by top government and party officials.

In his acceptance speech, the governor said he had put what happened at the presidential primaries in Abuja where he lost behind him

‘i am ready to work for Bauchi and there is no room for laziness,” he said.

The governor said he was aware that other political parties had fielded candidates but was willing to play politics of give and take.

He promised to give his best to ensure that the party wins the governorship seat in 2023, saying politics is not about projects alone but giving your best.

He thanked the national working committee of the PDP and other party officials, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and his supporters for giving him a second chance

“I assure you that I will not misplace the trust you have in me.

” We will evolve to make sure that we make Bauchi State greater and give best services to the people,” he said.

The venue of the primaries broke into celebration mood as the governor and other government and party officials made their way out after his victory as excited supporters celebrate.

Mohammed’s candidature has now pitched him with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Air Marshall Saddique Abubakar, former Chief of Air staff.

With disillusion from civil servants in the state who have a grouse to settle with Mohammed who they claimed did not keep his campaign promises, the 2023 governor ship election promises to be tough and decisive.

However, whether the frustration of the civil servants is enough to override the wonderful performance of Mohammed’s tenure in the area of infrastructures that has become a wonder to both admirers and foes alike is to be seen when campaigns resume.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .