Paul Omokuvie Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has confirmed a reported outbreak of Yellow Fever in some parts of the state particularly Yankari Games Reserve which is in Alkaleri LGA as well as in Tafawa-Balewa LGA.

The Governor made the confirmation on Saturday during a Media Parley to mark his administration’s first 100 days in office.

Mohammed assured that his administration is on top of the situation to ensure that the disease doesn’t spread to other parts of the state.

He said that the outbreak was as a result of a large population of monkeys around the Games Reserve.

He stated that already the government has procured vaccines for vaccination to prevent it from becoming a menace in the state.

He added that some development partners have graciously granted the sum of N6b support to the state to fight the outbreak.

The governor assured that there was no cause for alarm saying, “we are on top of the situation, our health officials are working round the clock to curtail the situation”.

While lamenting the terrible state of the Specialist Hospital in Bauchi which though has the best modern health equipment could not be properly utilized, the governor assured that it will be made to perform its social services as particular attention will be paid to it.