Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed has expressed concern about the gale of flooding that has hit the northwestern state and has led to loss of lives and property.

Many residents have been rendered homeless by the floods across the state’s local governments areas including Bauchi, Zaki, Alkaleri, Shira, just as farmlands have been washed away.

Mohammed expressed his concern when he received a report on the recent flood in the state capital which has adversely affected some areas.

Daily Sun reports that over the last weeks, floods have sacked many communities in the state and led to the deaths of some residents, including three students of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, following the collapse of a metal bridge as a result of flooding.

The Governor, in a press release by his spokesperson, Ladan Salihu, issued on Monday, from Saudi Arabia, and made available to Daily Sun, said that he “is deeply saddened by these unfortunate developments which have caused devastation to many families.”

While Mohammed is in Saudi Arabia performing Hajj with his deputy Senator Baba Tela, the Acting Governor Abubakar Suleiman, who is the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, under the direction of the governor, has visited many affected communities to sympathise with victims.

The team had assessed the level of devastation and mobilised prompt relief materials to victims affected through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

On the recent flood incident that happened in the state capital, Governor Mohammed directed that the Ministry of Works mobilise engineers and liaise with contractors handling road projects in the capital to unblock major drainages and culverts.

“This should be part of their social and corporate responsibility,” the statement said.

“The Governor, hereby, appeals to citizens to assist in combating the flood by de-silting drainages on all roads and avoid piling rubbish by the road side in order to avoid an escalation of the flooding,” the statement concluded.