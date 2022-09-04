From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed, has donated two brand new Toyota HiAce vehicles (Hummer Bus) 2022 Model, to Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state and Government House Press Crew.

Presenting the key and vehicle particulars to Chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel, Ahmed Mohammed of Daily Trust at Government House Annex, Bauchi on Saturday, Governor Mohammed said Nigerian journalists deserved respect and conducive environment.

The Governor was in company with his Special Adviser on Media, Comrade Muktar Gidado, the NUJ Chairman of the State Council, Comrade Umar Said during presentation of the vehicles to the beneficiaries.

“This is an opportunity for me to thank God for uplifting me to the position of a governor as a journalist,” he said.

“As a media practitioner l cannot do better than to identify with my first constituency because l always look at journalist and reporters with nostalgia”

Governor Mohammad observed that Nigerian journalists were among the most dehumanizing groups in Nigeria.

“Media people are suffering in silence even though they hold up a mirror for society to see itself,” he said.

“Some of the most viable media organisations in Nigeria are not even paying salaries.

“Giving you these vehicles is to show you that journalism and media practitioners have dignity’

He said media practitioners must be accorded respect in terms of their contributions to society.

“They cannot be financially independent if they are not given this kind of consider consideration, especially in the terms if remuneration,” he states.

“I call on media owners to please look at the problems and challenges of journalists so that they can have wages, salaries, allowances, transportation and other and welfare issues

“I am also calling on my colleague governors and the Presidency to respect journalists who are always there in the rain, in the sun to make the society better by exposing bad governance, by exposing some of limitations and inadequacies sometimes at a cost.

“I am not flattering the media but they are doing so much. They have remained one of the best professionals in terms of what they are doing”

The governor renewed his pledge to renovate the NUJ Secretariat in the State.

“I am going to do it by the grace of God before the expiration of my tenure,” he vowed.

“I have done it in Abuja and I will do it in Bauchi”

Responding to the gesture shortly after the presentation, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Ahmed Mohammed expressed the gratitude of members of the Chapel for the gesture.

“This is the first time in the history of Bauchi State that the entire working journalists are getting these type of brand new buses,” he said.

“We are happy and we thank His Excellency the governor and pray to God to continue to have a cordial working relations throughout his tenure.

“Definitely, he has touched the lives of journalists in Bauchi State and we are grateful”

Also speaking earlier, Comrade Gidado said the Governor has demonstrated that he is a media friendly governor.

Muktar assured the governor that journalists would continue to showcase the laudable achievements of the administration.