Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Friday felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday.

This is contained in a statement in Bauchi by Mr Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Media.

Mohammed said the simplicity, humility, selflessness and commitment of the former president were uncommon among Nigerian elite.

“On behalf of my family, the government and good people of Bauchi State, I convey my warm felicitations to former President Goodluck Jonathan,” Mohammed said.

He prayed that God will grant him more purposeful years, continued good health, renewed strength and wisdom in the service of the nation.

Mohammed who was the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister during Jonathan administration, reaffirmed his loyalty and support to his former boss. (NAN)