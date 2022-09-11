From Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed on Saturday flagged off the construction of the multi-million naira ultra-modern market in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony in Azare, the governor described the development as one of the efforts of the administration to revitalise and diversify the economy of the State.

“This has been necessitated by the need for us to look inward to generate revenue so as to reduce dependence on the Federal allocation for the execution of our programmes and projects,’ he said.

“The construction of ultra-modern markets is part of the deliberate policy of my Administration to improve the economic fortune of the State.

Governor Mohammed disclosed the construction of the market would be executed through public private partnership.

“The State Government has engaged Messrs Modern Shelter System and Services Limited to carry out the construction and upgrade of Azare Market to an ultra-modern market” he said.

“The market would be reconstructed in two phases.

“The first phase contains 648 shops, comprising lock-up shops, open stalls, warehouses, poultry section and cold rooms.

“The project also contains the provision of fire service and security outpost, among others”

He disclosed that three other markets in the state – the Azare Central Market, the Bauchi Central Market and the Muda Lawal Market in Bauchi have been identified for upgrading to ultra-modern market status.

Mohammed said the upgrading of the three markets would be also be done on public private partnership basis.

“Private firms would execute the project, with the State Government’s equity being the land on which the projects would be executed” he said.

“This would allow the government to concentrate on other areas such as health, education and security”

He disclosed that the State Government has lined up various activities to promote trade, industries and investment through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.