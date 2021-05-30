From Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has assured all orphans and vulnerable children in the state that his administration will continue to support them 100 percent to live better lives and become future leaders of Nigeria.

The governor, who revealed that he was usually moved by the plight of orphan and the vulnerable children in the society, gave the assurance on Saturday when he spent the occasion of his second year anniversary in office with Orphans and Vulnerable children in the state, at the Presidential Lodge, Ramat House, Bauchi.

Mohammed, who ate and drank with hundreds of the them, in company with his wife, the First Lady of the state, Hajia Aisha Mohammed and other top government functionaries, maintained that his administration would continue to give support to the Bauchi Agency for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (BASOVCA) to reach out to more orphans and vulnerable children in the state.

He explained that the reason he showed special interest in these was to support them to adjust and become better citizens and future leaders of the country.

“I want to tell you that you may be orphans but you are not orphans because we are with you and all that you need we will continue to provide. Today (May 29, 2021) we will make sure we celebrate the Sallah, the Christmas and all the celebrations with you so that you don’t miss anything as a people who don’t have parents,” he said.

The Governor promised that henceforth all orphans and vulnerable children in the state should consider the state government to be their parents as God has given him, his family and his administration that responsibility.

He appealed that people who have the means, people who are wealthy, and corporate organisations must consider the plight of orphans and vulnerable children by investing in them as well as demonstrating love and kindness to them.

“Our doors are open, we are going to reopen the account of BASOVCA so that corporate Nigerians will be able to support them positively for the growth and development of the orphans,” he stated.

Earlier the Chairperson of BASOVCA, Mrs Hassan Arkilla, said she was overjoyed to see the governor and his family spending quality time with the orphans and vulnerable children in the state saying the children felt loved and appreciated.

Arkilla, who was visibly emotional, thanked the governor for the immense support he has been given to BASOVCA which has enabled the agency to reach out to thousands of orphans and vulnerable children in the state more than ever before in the history of the agency.

She assured the governor that his trust and confidence would never be betrayed by the Board and her leadership as she and her team would continue to implement the governor’s passion to create a better life for every orphan and vulnerable child in the state through the law establishing BASOVCA