From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has described the death of late Emir of Jamaare , His Royal Highness Alh Ahmed Muhammad Wabi as a monumental loss to the emirate and the entire people of Bauchi State.

The Governor attended the funeral prayer of the late Emir with his Deputy and other top government functionaries in Jammare.

He conveyed his grief on behalf of his family , government and people of the State on the demise of the late elder statesman .

Mohammed said the late Emir was a man of many solid parts.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“He was a peace loving royal father who detested violence and his greatest legacy was his dedication to a stable and united Bauchi State, ” the Governor stated in a press release signed and issued by his Special Adviser on Media, comrade Muktar Gidado.

These stealing qualities according to the Governor , would forever remain in the hearts of our people.

“ Our late father was a distinguished statesman, gentleman and a bridge builder who always stand for peace, justice and stability of the people of his domain and our beloved State,”” he added.

The Governor prayed that Almighty Allah will bless him with Aljanna Firdaus and grant the royal family and the entire people of Bauchi State the fortitude to bear the loss.