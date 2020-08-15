Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has expressed shock over the killing of the member representing Dass Constituency in the State House of Assembly Honorable Musa Mante, vowing to ensure that his killers are apprehended and brought to book.

He assured that the administration would set up machinery to ensure the released of the two wives and one year old daughter of the deceased who were kidnapped and taken away by the attackers.

The Governor who led top government officials on a condolence visit to the palace of Emir of Dass and the residence of the deceased, sympathized with the immediate family of the lawmaker, Dass Emirate council , his colleagues in the State House of Assembly over the loss.

He described Honorable Mante’s demise as a great loss to the state and promised to take stiffer measures to address security concerns in the area.

The Governor who condemned the killing of the lawmaker assured the constituents of the commitment of his administration to guarantee the security of their lives and properties.

” I received the killing of our lawmaker by unknown gunmen with great shock and that has shown that we need to put extra efforts in collaboration with the security agencies to ensure the safety of our people.

“With this unfortunate incident , Bauchi state government will work in close collaboration with security agencies to identify those involved in the killing, so that they will face the full wrath of the law.”

Governor Bala Mohammed therefore prays that Almighty Allah will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.