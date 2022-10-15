Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, on Friday, pardoned 153 inmates with minor offences, serving various jail terms at different correctional facilities in the state.

Speaking during the executive pardon ceremony, the governor said the action was carried out after due consultations with the state Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

According to him, each of the 153 inmates would be given the sum of N50,000, totalling N7.6 million as capital, to help them start up small businesses at their various communities.

“We are providing each and every freed inmate the sum of N50,000 to start a small business with a view to making them self reliant.

“We believe that empowering the poor economically is one of the best ways to ensure peace, security and crime prevention.

“Similarly, the fines and penalties of the affected inmates have been fully settled to facilitate their immediate release from the various correctional services,”the governor said.

Mohammed further explained that the fines and penalties ranged from a minimum of N5,000 to a maximum of N30,000

He added that the total amount of the fines and penalties of the inmates stood at N1.2 million which he said, was paid from his personal pocket.

“That is why it is easy for any public spirited individual to pay because all their fines range from N5,000, N8,000, N10,000 and the highest being N30,000. This is very incredible.

“The men that I will be pardoning today, are of no use to their society if they are left languishing alongside hardened criminals.

“I will be pardoning them with the expectation that they would go back and be an asset to their communities and work to support their families, our beloved state and nation,” he said

He, however, implored the pardoned inmates to henceforth, be law abiding citizens and engage in legitimate endeavours by taking advantage of the various empowerment windows provided by his administration.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of Bauchi state, Rabi Umar, said executive pardon is the exclusive power of the governor.

She further explained that the gesture would go a long way in decongesting the correctional facilities in the state.

Also, Chairman, state Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Mr Abubakar Mohammed who is also the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said that the executive pardon done in line with nation’s constitutional provisions.

He added that the conduct of the exercise was carried out with due diligence and adhering strictly to the laid down rules and procedures governing pardon.

Sa’idu Giade, one of the pardoned inmates, who spoke on behalf of the others, appreciated the state governor for the gesture and promised to turn a new leaf.

He assured that the amount given to them would be effectively utilised for the purpose it was meant for.(NAN)