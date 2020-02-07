PAUL OMOKUVIE, BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has summoned contractors handling various abandoned road projects in the state.

Addressing them at the Mini Chamber, Government House Bauchi, the governor told them to refund the advanced payment they collected if they could not continue with the projects.

A statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Muktar Gidado, said the governor was disatisfied with the performance of the contractors.

The statement, which quoted the governor, stated:”I am not here to beg you, I am here with my lawyers and the rest, you should either do it or leave it. I am not interested in anything you have done in the past, but what I will do now, i will do it very well.

“We are here to serve people, we will discuss with you honestly and sincerely, we are not EFCC, but we will take legal action against any of you if found wanting.”

Governor Mohammed said the meeting was to discuss with the contractors with a view to ensure the full execution of the abandoned road projects in accordance with the procurement act in line with global best practices.

“We understand that some of you are not ready to comply with us, all your performance agreement have expired despite the advanced payment,” he said.

The governor therefore assured to work with the contractors willing to resume work by giving them the remaining balance of their projects.