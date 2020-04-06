PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

As speculation continues to rise on second test result of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, the state government task force committee on Covid-19 has said that the governor’s second test result was yet to be confirmed.

This is even as the task force has announced the intention of the state to establish a testing centre for coronavirus.

The government claims the move is informed by the stress and delay often associated with taking blood samples to the headquartres of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja for test and

results.

This is even as the deputy dovernor Senator Baba Tella who disclosed this on Monday in Bauchi while giving journalists update on CoViD19 confirmed that three new cases in the state had been confirmed by the NCDC, saying the body was, however, yet to announce the second test result of Governor Bala Mohammed who had spent exactly two weeks in isolation.

Senator Tella while reacting to the status of Governor Mohmmed , explained that the NCDC was yet to dislclose whether the governor tested negative or not and warned the public to avoid relying on

social media to get such information.

According to him, the governor is in good health and even participated in a conference with other governors at the Governors’ Forum.through Skype chat.

Tella revealed that state had made huge progress in tracing the 305 contacts following the outbreak of the deadly disease in the state but more positive results were expected

“We have listed all these contacts and they have been contacted. The government is not satisfied with the time it takes to get the test done , because you have to take it to Abuja.

“All the other tests are done in Abuja, then you have to sit and wait for the results to come out. We are prepared and we are planning to have a test centre here in Bauchi. We will soon start a test centre in

Bauchi whereby you do not have to go to Abuja to have the test done”

“We will do all our testing here and we will not leave any stone unturned in trying to ensure that we have that test centre in Bauchi.”

On the three new cases in Bauchi which was first announced by the NCDC in Abuja, the deputy governor explained that centre is the organ that has to capacity to test for CoronaVirus in the state.

“They have the capacity to test for it is when they tell us that we have a new case, we do whatever the protocol requires of us and we are doing whatever we can to abide by the protocol of the NCDC,” he said.