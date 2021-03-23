Nigeria’s preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games has been given a major boost by the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki following his adoption of Quatermiler, Orukpe Eraiyokan.

The governor made a final financial commitment for the adoption of the UK -based athlete after a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare in Benin last Friday.

Eraiyokan who specializes in the 400m and 4×400m relay is one of Nigeria’s current fastest quatermiler and could be the anchor for Nigeria’s medal hope at the Olympics.

The athlete expressed appreciation to the minister and the Edo State governor for the confidence imposed in him, assuring that he would not let the country down.

The athlete is expected to compete for Edo State at the National Sports Festival, which holds from April 2nd- 14th to fine tune preparations for the Olympics.

Several athletes were on the verge of being adopted last year before COVID-19 pandemic led to the shut down of businesses and sporting activities.