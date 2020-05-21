Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki has requested the services of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC’s) Agro Rangers to secure farmers in the forest and to protect all forms of investment in the agricultural sector.

Governor Obaseki also said that plans are underway to set up forest guard in partnership with the NSCDC to reinforce security within the agricultural sector and protect the forest from saboteurs.

This was made known during a recent courtesy visit to the Commandant General (CG), NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Mohammed at the National headquarters of the Corps in Abuja.

In his address, the Governor rated the performance of Corps very high and commended the initiative of establishing the Agro Rangers at a time the agricultural sector is threatened by high level of insecurity.

The Governor explained that beyond providing protection for the forest, especially this rainy season, which is associated with all sorts of criminalities and attacks such as terrorism and kidnapping of farmers, the engagement of the Corps Agro Rangers, will boost farmers’ confidence and encourage more people to go back to their farms. He explained that, the proposed Forest Guards to be established by the State would be trained by the NSCDC to support the state government’s effort in promoting internal security and alleviate fears among farmers and other investors in the sector.

Governor Obaseki expressed confidence in the Corps, which he said has continued to distinguish itself among other security agencies in the country.

He commended the CG of NSCDC for providing good leadership for the Corps, which has continued to impress him in many ways, most especially for stimulating patriotic zeal in the Corps personnel to serve the nation without prejudice or compromise as exemplified during the recent joint training programme organised for all security agencies (JTF) in Edo state.

CG Abdullahi Gana commended Governor Obaseki’s laudable initiative, noting that the era of COVID-19 pandemic requires that greater emphasis be placed on agriculture and food sufficiency to cater for Nigerians and that the NSCDC is poised to support the government in ensuring adequate food production and supply while also providing physical security.

He assured the Governor that his request will be granted and personnel of the Agro Rangers would be deployed to the State just like in Borno and other states in the Northeast, adding that the Corps will continue to adopt cutting-edge strategies in actualizing its mandate.

The CG, described the proposed establishment of Forest Guards as a welcome development in the face of current reality and assured the Governor of his total support.

He affirmed that, the Corps will work hand in hand with the state government to achieve its purpose which is in line with the mandate of the NSCDC Agro Rangers, set up by the Federal government to secure farmers and protect all agro allied investment in the agricultural sector.

He noted that Gov. Obaseki is the 21st State Governor to approach the Corps for partnership in the agriculture sector, which is already in force and yielding positive results in some states in the country.

CG Abdullahi thanked the Governor for assisting the Corps with the expanse of land provided to build its state headquarters and the donation of operational vehicles to ease performance of its mandate.

The Agro Rangers Unit of the Corps was established in 2016, after a high powered meeting between the CG, the then Minister of Interior and former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, on the need to protect agricultural investment and the proposed cattle ranches in Nigeria.

About 5000 personnel were trained by the Nigerian military, a decision many, especially farmers have commended for restoring peace and helping to stabilize the agricultural sector.