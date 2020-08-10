By Romanus Okoye

Anambra state governor Willie Obiano has announced the appointment of 28-year-old Prince Eze Chianumba as an Executive Assistant in his government.

A statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Primus Odili, Obiano approved the appointment as Executive Assistant, Community Liaison with effect from July.

Eze joins the likes of 27-year-old Ossai Success appointed Special Assistant by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and another 27-year-old appointed Commissioner by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Prince Eze Chianumba who is a son of the traditional ruler of Oroma Etiti, Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area, served as a personal assistant to another traditional ruler, before his latest appointment.

He attended Hope Rising Primary School, Oroma Etiti Anam and Seat of Wisdom Secondary School (affiliated to All Hallows Seminary School, Onitsha).

He was admitted to study Food Science and Technology at Kano State University of Science and Technology Wudil, but moved to IACT in New Delhi India, for further studies.