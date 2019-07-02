Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State has commended Air Peace for being the first airline to commence international operations from Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerrri, Imo State.

The governor made the commendation on Tuesday in Awka through a statement signed by Mr C-Don Adinuba, the state Commissioner for Information and Enlightenment.

Obiano’s goodwill message was delivered to the carrier which will start intercontinental operations on Wednesday, July 3, with a direct flight to Dubai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

“The patriotic streak is reflected in all Air Peace has been doing from inception in 2014 including charging less than N200,000 for an economy seat and a mere N650,000 for the business class to fly for almost eight hours to the United Arab Emirate.“

The governor said that the airline was operating flights from Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, Kano International Airport and Port Harcourt International Airport as well as Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.