Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has commended the Ebi Egbe, Chief Executive Officer of Monimitchelle Sports Facility Construction Company, for the top quality job it did in the construction of the Awka City Stadium.

During the final inspection of the stadium, the obviously impressed Obiano went ahead to offer another five years contract to the foremost sports facility experts for the maintenance of the stadium and its facilities that includes the hybrid synthetic pitch, full PU casted track, floodlights, sprinkler system, public address system and the scoreboard.

Speaking on the new development, Egbe commended Gov. Obiano for taking the right steps towards ensuring a proper maintenance and utilization of the stadium.

“ The bane of our sports facilities in this country is the lack of a maintenance culture. And I must thank Governor Obiano for taking the right steps in the right direction in this regard. And in line with our ethos, we shall give it our usual world-class professionalism,” Egbe assured.