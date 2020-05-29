Anambra Government has inaugurated a 16-member committee for Public Procurement Council and Public Procurement Bureau in Awka.

Gov. Willie Obiano, who performed the ceremony on Friday, said that the council and the agency were key requirement for the newly signed laws to drive the procurement act.

He said that the procurement bureau was for the formulation of general policies and guidelines, while the public sector procurement was to monitor the prices of tendered items, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the council are Chief namely: Henry Manafa as Chairman, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the State Government as Vice Chairman while Mr Melie Onyejepu would serve as Secretary.

Others are: Chief Primus Odili, Anambra Chief of Staff, Mr Harry Uduh, Anambra Head of Service and Dr Uju Nworgu, Anambra Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Also, Mr Ifeatu Onejeme, Mr Mark Okoye, Ven. Ameachi Okwuosa, Rtd, Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi, Mr Chris Azor representing Civil Society Organisations and Mr Confidence Azodo, representing the local government system.

Others included Mr Edisson Obianyo representing the Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Mr Chike Okonkwo representing Nigeria Society of Engineers, Mrs Chinyere Nwabachili, Mr Emeka Eze and Mr Law Chinwuba.

Manafa assured the government that the committee would perform to the best of their knowledge, as public procurement focuses on value for money, ethics, fair deal, equity, transparency and accountability.

NAN reports that Mr Melie Onyejepu, the General Manager of the State Public Procurement Bureau represented by Mr Afam Mbanefo thanked the governor on behalf of others for the confidence reposed in them. (NAN)