Mr Samuel Ekeoma, a Senior Special Adviser on Disability to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, has urged the State House of Assembly to pass the disability bill for Persons Living with Disability (PWDs).

Ekeoma told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone on Saturday that the passage of the bill would give a new lease of life to physically challenged individuals.

According to him, the passage will further enable the Ikpeazu-led government to give equal representation to the people.

“This is a passionate call to the Abia House of Assembly to pass the disability bill to enhance the lives of people within the state.

“This will complement the good intention of the governor to give quality governance and equal representation in his administration irrespective of gender, tribe or disability.

“The appointment of two PWDs as senior Special Assistant on Disability matter has demonstrated the governor’s will to work with everyone irrespective of ability or disability,” he said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Disability Act and the establishment of a Disability Commission in the country.

NAN reports that Buhari signed the Disability Act on Jan. 23, 2020 but the Bill, for “Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act was sent to National Assembly in 2018.

It also prohibits all forms of discrimination on ground of disability and imposes a fine of N1 million for corporate bodies and N100,000 for individuals or a term of six months imprisonment for violation.

The president on Aug. 24 approved the appointment of executive members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

The commission is headed by a part-time chairman and six members who shall be persons with disabilities representing the geo-political zones of the federation. (NAN)