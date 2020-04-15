Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday sent a message of felicitation to his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, who will clock 52 years of age on Thursday, April 16.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, extolled Otuaro for his contributions and motivational role in the “Stronger Delta” vision of his administration.

He lauded the deputy governor for using his position as Chairman of Peace Advocacy Committee Against Oil Facility Vandalism in the state to ensure that there was relative peace for oil production activities.

He described Otuaro as a loyal, dependable and trusted partner in the “Stronger Delta” vision, adding that Otuaro’s outstanding patriotism, humility and support to the administration stood him out as a good peace ambassador for not just the Niger Delta, but the entire Nigeria.

According to the governor, “it is in recognition of these roles that you were conferred with the Niger Delta Peace Ambassador Award 2019 by Daily Independent Newspapers Limited.”

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, my amiable deputy governor, a party stalwart and leader of inestimable value, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, on the occasion of your upcoming 52nd birth anniversary on Thursday, April 16.

“Your Excellency, your indefatigable role as the deputy governor of our dear state, Delta, has contributed to the remarkable and modest achievements recorded so far by our administration and I thank God.

“With your continued partnership and that of all Deltans, better days are indeed here for our people because you have remained a worthy and dependable partner in our quest to ensure peace and security in our dear state.

“And, I must place it on record that you and your team in the Peace Advocacy Committee Against Oil Facility Vandalism in Delta, contributed largely to the peace we enjoy today in the oil and gas industry in the state.

“These all-important roles have contributed immensely to the remarkable achievements recorded by our administration.

“As you deservedly celebrate this year’s anniversary of your birth, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and many more years of service to God and humanity,” Okowa said..(NAN)