Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Anambra counterpart, Chief Willie Obiano, who will be 65 years old on Saturday.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, Okowa hailed Obiano for his contributions to the development of Anambra and the banking industry.

He lauded him for political strides and excellent leadership which, he said, culminated in the transformation of Anambra.

According to the governor, Obiano is an astute administrator and a leader with impeccable passion for development.

“He (Obiano) has continued to blaze the trail, especially in the spectacular performance of his administration’s four-pillar programme of Security, Agriculture, Youth Empowerment and Education.

“Your Excellency, let me commend your administration and the good people of Anambra for the peace and security in your state, which is why Anambra remains a centre for commerce in Nigeria.

“Your commitment to the growth and development of Anambra is commendable and worthy of emulation.

“The people of Anambra are indeed proud of your achievements, even as your administration continues to chart a new path of development and create a brighter future.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with a renowned technocrat, banker and administrator, an outstanding professional and my brother governor, His Excellency, Chief Willie Oriana, as he celebrates his 65th birth anniversary on Saturday.

“I am pleased to join your family, political associates and other well-wishers in thanking God for blessing you with the strength and wisdom to live a life of honesty and commitment to the well-being of Anambra people.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to protect you and grant you good health to render more services to mankind,” he said. (NAN)