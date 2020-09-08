Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has inaugurated the first Assembly of the State’s Youth Parliament with Dr George Ohwoekvwo and Miss Gloria Obuseh emerging Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

Ohwoekvwo represents Ughelli North I Constituency, while Obuseh represents Ika South constituency as members were drawn from the 29 constituencies in the state.

The governor, represented by his Senior Political Adviser, Mr Funkekeme Solomon performed the function on Tuesday at the State House of Assembly Complex in Asaba.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Ohwoekvwo’s emergence as speaker was unanimously adopted following his nomination by the member-elect representing Ika North East Constituency in the youth parliament, Mr Kingsley Bamah.

The speaker’s nomination was seconded by the member representing Warri South II Constituency in the parliament, Mr Oghenetejiri Eminokanju.

In same vein, the nomination of Obuseh as deputy speaker was unanimously adopted by the Parliament following a motion moved by the member representing Ukwuani constituency, Miss Vera Enubianozor, which was seconded by Mr Joshua Kprake, member representing Udu constituency.

Okowa congratulated the parliament and charged them to continue to promote peace and unity across the state and country at large.

”We can only continue to make achievements in all areas with your continued cooperation and support.

“Let us therefore continue to work together to promote orderliness in the society through strengthening democracy and its institutions,” he said.

He noted that it was important to acknowledge that youths are the voice of the society.

According to him, the future of every society is in the hands of the youths, so it is imperative that we provide the support that will enable them develop to their full potentials.

In his acceptance speech, Ohwoekvwo commended the governor for inaugurating the parliament and assured him that the parliament would promote policies that would help to improve good governance. (NAN)