From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Nigeria born global health care leader, Dr Ben Nkechika, has been awarded the prestigious African Medal of Honours Award for his work in expanding access to health care in rural areas of Nigeria through the Delta State Contributory Health Commission established by His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi of Okowa.

Nkechika, who is the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission, is recognized for stirring the commission to work hard towards achieving the 2005 World Health Assembly (WHA) of the World Health Organization (WHO) declaration of providing affordable universal coverage and access to key promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative health interventions for all citizens on the basis of equity and solidarity.

Delta State Contributory Health Commission is a landmark government programme aimed to guarantee universal access to health services, especially for the most vulnerable populations of the State.

He was decorated with the honour in South Africa on December 19, 2021 alongside 10 other recipients from different African countries.

Management of TIME AFRICA MAGAZINE, the annual organizers of the event, explained that the Medal of Honour was presented to the very best of Africans with values, who were impacting changes in their environment through selfless service, adding that the Medals were awarded to organizations and individuals who, through their personal, professional, artistic or philanthropic efforts, had broadened the reach of Africa around the world.

According to the Chairman of the international magazine, Chidipeters Okorie, Delta State Contributory Health Commission had done very well in the implementation of several important reforms on how health care for the poorest was financed and delivered.

Announcing the Medals winners, in South Africa, Okorie called them worthy ambassadors for the strength of the African brand, adding that each of them was committed to hard work, innovation, promotion of equality in the service of their local communities.

The Delta State Contributory Health Commission was said to be established with the objectives of enhancing access to health care, reducing out-of-pocket expenditure, which limited the ability of many to accessing quality health care.

One of the objectives, as gathered, was providing health care to the poor in the informal sector through contributory health insurance; mobilizing financial resources and enhancing the quality of lives of Deltans.

The Commission, so far, observers said, has not disappointed, it has enhanced health care access and led to reductions in financial burdens on insured Deltans which hitherto was major barrier to accessing appropriate healthcare services.

Again, in 2021, the Commission’s affiliated facilities experienced a 111 percent increase in annual outpatient visits and annual revenues increase by 47 percent.

These increases have translated into enhanced patient satisfaction. Patient satisfaction increased by eleven percentage points. These results and the relatively high levels of health insurance enrollment suggest that the Delta State Contributory Health Commission has been able to successfully negotiate the main stumbling block-that is, the poor quality of care, which has plagued similar schemes in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Commission has leveraged smart design principles to optimize patient care, with expanded services including prenatal and maternity care, a pharmacy, and broader diagnostic testing resources. As the scheme proves successful, the Commission is helping the Government to reach its goal of a multi-service healthcare within a 30-minute walk from every Deltan home.

For example, the Commission launched a campaign against diabetes and donated glucose meters and lancets and test strips for hundreds of Deltans. This initiative has provided all registered people diagnosed with diabetes access to regular blood glucose testing for the next four years.

In making this donation, the Commission has raised awareness around diabetes and the importance of routine testing for successful management of the disease.