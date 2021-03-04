From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his directive to security agents to shoot anyone illegally bearing AK47 rifle.

The Governor who gave the commendation during a function at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital posited that the President’s order would reduce the level of criminality, banditary and militia herders’ attacks on Benue communities as well as other parts of the country.

Ortom also expressed the hope that the order would make communities safer for displaced farmers to return to their ancestral homes.

Governor Ortom maintained that President Buhari had done the right thing by listening to the calls he and other concerned Nigerians made on the need for the Federal Government to act faster and decisively to save the country from degenerating to a state of anarchy.

“I wish to commend Mr. President for his recent order against those bearing AK47 rifles. This I am sure will reduce the high rate of criminality, banditary and militia herdsmen attacks on our farming communities,” the Governor stated.

“I don’t only criticise, I also commend where necessary. And I want to say shame on those sycophants who were bashing me for writing to Mr. President because he has finally heeded my advice,” the Governor concluded.

While noting that Nigeria belongs to all its citizens, the Governor stated that only justice and equity anchored on the rule of law could guarantee the unity and stability of the country.