From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has on behalf of himself, Government and people of the State condoled with the Founder/Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, over the death of his younger brother, Sani Dangote.

Sani was until his death in the United States of America last Sunday the Vice President of the Dangote Group.

Governor Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nat Ikyur joined the family, friends and associates of Dangote in mourning their son.

He noted that the deceased had over the years, shown great leadership attributes and was a stabiliser in the many successes the family recorded in the business space because of his dedication.

“He says that the death of Sani is indeed a great loss, not just to the immediate family but Nigeria as a whole, given his industrious nature.

“He prays that the Almighty God grants him eternal rest and also grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement concluded.

