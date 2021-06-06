From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has, on behalf of the government and people of the State, expressed deep sympathy with the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) and the entire Christian community in Nigeria over the death of Prophet T.B Joshua.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase and made available to newsmen, described the sudden demise of the renowned preacher on Saturday night as shocking and unfortunate.

“He says the evangelist will be remembered not only for spreading the gospel of Christ but also for his humanitarian works through which he positively touched millions of lives.

“Governor Ortom prays that God grants the soul of Prophet T.B Joshua eternal rest and his family and members of his church the strength to bear the loss,” the stated read.