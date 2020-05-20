Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed deep condolences to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on the death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu.

Governor Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase described the demise of Nwakaudu as shocking and unfortunate.

“He says the late media aide who served as the state correspondent of Guardian newspaper in Benue State, was a true professional who diligently carried out his duties.

“The Governor prays God to grant the deceased eternal rest and console his family, Governor Wike and the entire Government of Rivers State,” the statement read in part.