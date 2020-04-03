Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his Deputy, Engineer Benson Abounu as well as the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, David Olofu have voluntarily had their samples taken for the novel Coronavirus test.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, in a statement noted that the decision of his principal to willingly go for the test was the beat thing to do.

“Governor Ortom said it is the right thing to do by everyone, not only when they notice symptoms of the disease.

“He encouraged other Benue people to also present themselves for the COVID-19 test, as doing so would help to contain the spread of the disease. Governor Ortom stressed that there is nothing shameful about knowing one’s Coronavirus status.

“He urged the people to cooperate with the COVID-19 Action Committee at the state and local government levels, while observing the preventive measures against the pandemic.

It would be recalled that the Deputy Governor who attended the Nigerian Governor Forum meeting in Abuja which was also attended by Governors Mohammed Bala and Nasir El-Rufai of Bauchi and Kaduna States respectively had severally been advised by Governor Ortom to go for the test.