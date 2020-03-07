Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Saturday donated a 36-seater Toyota bus and N10 million to Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi.

Presenting the gifts to the club at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Ortom charged the players to lift the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lobi Stars FC players while returning from Ilorin, Kwara had a fire incident around Adaka, in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

The club’s bus got burnt to ashes while the players escaped with minor injuries.

Ortom pledged to continue supporting the club in spite of the hash economic situations in the state.

He further promised to reward the team handsomely should they win the current league title.

The governor also commended the management team for their excellent job done so far adding that he was proud of the club.

He said he was happy that the club had provided a platform where some players passed through to play at the international level.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman, Lobi Stars Football Club, Mr Mike Idoko, commended the governor for his contributions and support to the club and pledged to deliver on their mandate.(NAN)