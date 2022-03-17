From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Governor Samuel Otom of Benue State and Prof Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar and Chief Executive of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), are among the dignitaries set to attend the Grace Uzoma Okonkwo Foundation’s 3rd International Conference.

The event which is in collaboration with the Department of English and Literary Studies of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is billed to hold on March 22 and 23 at Jerry Mariott Hotel, Nsukka, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has other high profile Nigerians listed to attend.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Prof Florence Orabueze, the host and convener of the conference disclosed this to newsmen in Nsukka on Thursday, adding that the theme of the conference is “Youth Crises in Twenty-First Century Africa: An Interdisciplinary Discourse.”

She said that she instituted the foundation in honour of her late mother, Grace Uzoma Okonkwo who died in 1983 as a philanthropist and one who loved education, adding that the conference would enable people from various disciplines to brainstorm and proffer solutions to youth crises, dwindling societal value and other challenges bedevilling the youths and the country.

According to her, “come 22nd and 23rd March 2022, Grace Uzoma Okonkwo Foundation will host her 3rd international conference that would focus on youth crises.

“The conference will focus on finding solutions to many problems facing the youths and the country.

“Governor Samuel Orton of Benue State would be the Special Guest of Honour, while Prof Charles Igwe the Vice-Chancellor of UNN is the chief host.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Prof Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, would be the Keynote Speaker, he will be speaking on the theme of the conference.

“Justice CVC Ezeugwu of Enugu State High Court, Mrs Nneka Ajie, Zonal coordinator NAPTIP, Enugu command and Dr Augusta Ashiru are the Lead Paper Presenters.

“Tuesday, 22nd March 2022 would be the opening ceremony, while Panel Session would be on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 at Jerry Mariott Hotel, Nsukka,” she said.

Orabueze said further that Prof Emeka Nwabueze, former director, Institute of African Studies, UNN would be the chairman of the occasion, while HRH Igwe George Asadu and others as the Royal Fathers of the day.

Prof Victor Ukaogo, the Local Organising Committee Chairperson said that some participants who would not be physically present would join the conference online from anywhere in the world through zoom visual communication.

He added that “the theme of the conference became necessary given the myriad of problems facing youths in the country and in Africa.