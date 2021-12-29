From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed deep sadness over the death of Mrs Mary Abiola Wayas, wife of the Second Republic President of the Senate, Dr Joseph Wayas.

Mrs. Wayas, aged 78, died barely 25 days after the death of her husband in a London hospital at the age of 80 years. Wayas was the Senate President in the Second Republic between 1979 and 1983.

The Governor, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, on behalf of himself, Government and people of Benue State condoled the family, government and people of Cross River State, and prayed that God will comfort them at all times and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Ortom who described the wife of the former President of the Senate as a key support to her husband right from their early beginning as a couple when they shared many thoughts about the development of Nigeria, said she will be greatly missed.

“He also prayed that the family and indeed all Nigerians should take solace in the fact that Mary and her husband lived an accomplished life worthy of emulation by all,” the statement read.