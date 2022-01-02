From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed deep pains over the death of the Imperial Majesty of Ibadan land, the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji who died on Sunday at the age of 93.

Governor Ortom stated this in a message of condolences to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, the Ibadan Traditional Council and the deceased monarch’s immediate family.

The message which was signed by Governor Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, described the death of Oba Adetunji as painful lamenting that his wisdom and wise counsel will be missed at a time Nigeria is going through difficult challenges.

“Governor Ortom regretted that the late monarch’s passage is coming at a time “His wealth of experience garnered over the years, his immense wisdom, and his commitment to a united and greater Nigeria with a better Oyo State are unrivalled.

“The Governor said the Ibadan Traditional Council, the government and people of Oyo State and indeed Nigeria and entire humanity will miss the late Oba Adetunji who had shown commitment to give his all for a better society is particularly painful.

“He then prayed God to give the Oyo State Government, Ibadan Traditional Council and the immediate family of the late monarch the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” the statement concluded.