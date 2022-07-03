From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State government has debunked claims that Governor Samuel Ortom was involved in an accident in Abuja on Sunday.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase, in a statement made available to newsmen, explained that the Governor who left Nigeria this morning for the United Kingdom had since arrived safely at his destination.

He said the Governor’s convoy was on its way back to Makurdi after escorting the Governor to the Airport in Abuja when a golf car ran into one of the security vehicles but that no life was lost in the accident.

“We have received numerous calls from concerned Nigerians regarding the accident which occurred today near Karu Flyover in Nyanya area of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Governor’s convoy was on the way from Abuja to Makurdi after accompanying him to the airport for his trip to United Kingdom when a golf car collided with one of the security vehicles.

“We thank God that no life was lost in the incident. Governor Ortom who has already arrived safely in the UK, deeply appreciates all the calls and concerns from Benue people and other Nigerians,” the statement concluded.