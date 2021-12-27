From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has, on behalf of the government and people of the state, sent warm regards to the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume on his 68th birthday.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nath Ikyur, prayed that God would continue to guide and direct Senator Akume as he discharges his responsibilities to the State and the nation.

“The Governor uses this occasion to ask all patriotic Benue State citizens and indeed Nigeria, to take time to pray for all category of leaders in the country so that God’s blessings and wisdom will continue to rest upon them, now and always as they serve the country.

“He wishes the Honourable Minister a pleasant birthday celebration and prosperous new year,” the statement concluded.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .