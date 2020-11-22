Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State will be honoured on Monday with the ‘Life Patron of NULGE in Nigeria’ award from the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

The Benue State Chairman of NULGE, Comrade Terungwa Igbe, gave this indication in a letter of notification to the Governor on Sunday in Makurdi, saying that the NULGE National President, Ahmed Lobbo, will be in the State for the conferment.