From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom will on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021, assent to the amended Community Volunteer Guards law of the state.

Governor Ortom disclosed this on Sunday, at NKST Church Jato-Aka, Kwande Local Government Area during the wedding between former Miss Sandra Nguavese Orban and Master Desmond Mhembena Anza.

Recall that the Law was first passed in year 2000 by the Benue State House of Assembly and assented to by the then Governor George Akume.

Governor Ortom explained that the amended law when assented to, would enable the Community Volunteer Guards to be equipped with legal weapons recognised by constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to assist conventional security agents fight crime and terrorists activities.

Ortom while lamenting that previous calls and appeals to the Federal Government to declare killer herdsmen as terrorists fell on deaf ears regretted that the activities of militia herdsmen were worse compared with other groups that had already been proscribed by the Federal Government.

He acknowledged the support of the Church to his administration through prayers and counsel, saying it has guided him greatly in administering the state through thick and thin.

