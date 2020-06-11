Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday afternoon, paid a condolence visit on the family of late Alhahi Abubakar Tsav, who died a few days ago in Makurdi, the state capital.

The Governor who was received by the first son of the deceased, Mohammed, described him as a committed police officer and administrator who believed in his convictions and always made known his views on public issues, particularly governance, after his retirement.

The Governor prayed for the repose of the soul of Alhaji Tsav, just as he also prayed God to grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Responding, first son of the deceased, Barr. Mohammed Iorember Tsav and his mother, Kwaghhemba Tsav, expressed appreciation to the Governor for identifying with them in their moment of grief.