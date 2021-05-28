Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, yesterday, announced the arrest of 10 suspects allegedly involved in the recent attack on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

The IGP made the announcement at a special briefing of State House Correspondents, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Those who organised and those who pulled the trigger have all been arrested and investigation is ongoing,” he said.

He said investigations, so far, showed that the outcome was contrary to the claims made by the governor.

Ortom, in March, stated that gunmen suspected to be herders attacked him on his farm near Tyo-mu, along Makurdi-Gboko Highway of Benue State.

However, the police chief said the suspects were still being detained by the police without prosecution because judiciary staff have been on strike.

“We have had them for over a month, but the courts have been closed for over three months, where do I take them to?” he said.