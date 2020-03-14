Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Friday signed into law the State’s Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Establishment Bill.

The bill was transmitted to the governor by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, on Thursday evening.

The House had, on March 3, 2020, passed the bill into law after a public hearing to seek stakeholders’ contributions and suggestions on the bill.

Oyetola while signing the bill at the Executive Council Lounge, Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, disclosed that the law signified a declaration of war on criminals in the state and its environs.

He added that the state “is prepared to go to any legitimate length to ensure that criminals in the state have no breathing space.”

The governor who noted that the law shall complement the constitution and other laws setting up the various security agencies in guaranteeing the safety and security of the people and their property, expressed confidence that the law would further enhance the profile of Osun as the most peaceful state and preferred investment destination in the country.

Oyetola clarified that before the idea of Amotekun for the South West was birthed in July, 2019, Osun had already concluded plans to unveil its own Security Taskforce owing to the government’s desire to make the State commercial hub of the South West. He, however, said due to Osun’s commitment to the regional integration objective of the South-West, the State wasted no time in keying into the Amotetekun idea for regional security.

“Permit me to place on record that owing to our desire to make Osun the commercial hub of the region, we had as a government concluded plans to unveil our own Security Taskforce before the idea of Amotekun for the region was birthed in July last year. To show our commitment to the regional integration objective of the South-West, we wasted no time in keying into the Amotetekun idea for regional security,” the governor explained.

Oyetola added that the bill was a collective product of the people of Osun.

“The Bill that is due for signing today is the product of the collective will of the people of Osun acting both by themselves and through their elected representatives. This is a testament to the high premium we place on the security and welfare of the people as an Administration pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 (2) of the 1999 Constitution,” the governor stated.

Governor Oyetola therefore, enjoined citizens and residents of the State to “adhere to the Spirit and Letter of the Law and respect the Amotekun personnel as they labour earnestly to protect us and the state.

“The economic and investment transformation that we promised the people of Osun can only be realised in a secured atmosphere,” he added.

The governor appreciated the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, other principal officers and members of the House for “working tirelessly and expediting action on the Bill in the interest of safety and security of the State and the people.”

He also thanked well-meaning sons and daughters of the State, who contributed to the final outcomes of the Bill at the Public Hearing.

Earlier while presenting the Bill to the Governor, Speaker Owoeye appreciated the Governor for the opportunity given to them to legislate on the bill.

“I believe that with your assent on this Bill, it will reduce drastically the security challenges facing our region and our State. On our part as legislature, we have done the necessity in considering the Bill letter to letter,” Owoeye added.