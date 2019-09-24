Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Tuesday submitted a list of 35 nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners and Special Advisers.

Mr Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker announced this during plenary on Tuesday.

Owoeye said the nominees include six immediate past commissioners and Special Advisers, saying they are expected to submit 25 copies of their Curriculum Vitae to the house not later than Friday, Sept. 27.

He said screening would begin on Monday, Sept. 30, while the roaster would be out before Friday.

He said the submission of the list had laid to rest rumours that the speaker had before now received the list of the nominees.

The speaker also set up an ad hoc committee, comprising five lawmakers to consult with traditional rulers and victims of kidnapping in the state, in order to fashion out how to curb the menace of kidnapping in the state.

Owoeye said it was pertinent for the committee to move quickly into action, on the backdrop of recent upsurge in kidnappings in the state, saying the house was equally working on a law to address high rate of kidnapping in the state. (NAN)