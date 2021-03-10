Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Wednesday received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Government House, Osogbo.

The vaccine was administered on the governor by Prof. Peter Olaitan, Chief Medical Director, Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

The wife of the governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola and the state’s deputy governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, and some senior government officials also received the vaccine.

Earlier, the state government had administered the vaccine on the frontline medical personnel in line with the protocol and schedule by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government on Tuesday received 64,240 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

Speaking at the event, Oyetola said the decision to be part of the first set of citizens to take the vaccine was to build confidence in the public, particularly citizens and residents of the state that the vaccine was safe.

The governor noted that the move was also to demonstrate responsible leadership style, after some of the frontline medical personnel had been vaccinated accordingly.

“As a state, we recorded our first COVID-19 case on March 25, 2020, to be precise. At first we were frightened.

“We were frightened not because we have no competent hands in our health sector to manage the situation, but largely because of the challenge of paucity of funds.

“Today, I am happy to report that we have given the fight a good shot, notwithstanding the obvious challenges.

“On this note, I want to single out our health workers for their untiring efforts at containing the spread of the virus. We will not relent until we defeat the virus in our state.

“Like I promised, I have just received my first jab of the vaccine as a demonstration of leadership after some of our frontline medical personnel had been vaccinated in line with the protocol and schedule by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“With this, we are beginning to see the end of COVID-19. I encourage Osun citizens and residents to register and present themselves for vaccination,” he said.

The governor, who urged the residents to make themselves available and get vaccinated, said that the move was necessary as part of efforts to permanently eliminate the virus.

Oyetola said his administration would do everything possible to treasure the vaccine and ensure its judicious use.